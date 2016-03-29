MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 29 Science Applications International Corp
* SAIC announces financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.60
* Q4 revenue $1.068 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.08 billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.74 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net bookings for quarter were about $0.9 billion, which reflects a book-to-bill ratio of about 0.8
* Estimated backlog of signed business orders at end of fiscal 2016 was approximately $7.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes