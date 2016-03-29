March 29 Mccormick & Company Inc
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74 excluding items
* Q1 sales rose 2 percent
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.68 to $3.75
excluding items
* Sees Q2 2015 adjusted earnings per share $0.75
* Mccormick reports on first quarter results and latest 2016
financial outlook
* Q1 earnings per share $0.73
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.65 to $3.72
* For 2016 fiscal year, adjusted financial outlook as it now
expects lower impact from unfavorable foreign currency exchange
rates
* Reaffirmed its expected growth rate for sales, adjusted
operating income and adjusted earnings per share for fy 2016
* Company plans to grow sales 4% to 6% in constant currency
in 2016
* On-Track to deliver at least $95 million of cost savings
in 2016
* Fy earnings per share view $3.69, revenue view $4.36
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
