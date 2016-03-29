MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 29 Biolinerx Reports Successful Top
* Line results in phase 2 trial for AML
* Successful results in phase 2 trial for AML data identify a potential biomarker for future selection of BL-8040-responsive AML patients
* Results of phase 2 clinical trial showed that bl-8040 was safe and well tolerated at all doses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes