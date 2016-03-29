MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 29 Gevo Inc
* Gevo reports fourth quarter 2015 financial results
* Q4 revenue $7.3 million versus $9.5 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.44
* Restarts production of isobutanol in march 2016 following completion of capital projects
* Continues to target isobutanol production levels at luverne in range of 750,000 to 1 million gallons in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes