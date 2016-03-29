MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 29 Amaya Inc
* Amaya Chairman and CEO, David Baazov, to take voluntary leave of absence; Dave Gadhia appointed interim chairman; Rafi Ashkenazi appointed interim CEO
* Baazov will remain a member of Amaya's board of directors
* Baazov is taking this leave voluntarily to focus on preparing an offer to acquire Amaya
* Board became aware of a decision of Bureau De Decision Et De Revision
* Baazov has recently advised Amaya that he continues to intend to make an offer to acquire company
* Special committee has not made a determination as to whether a sale of Amaya is in best interests of company at this time
* To date, Amaya has not received an offer from baazov
* Bureau De Decision Et De Revision discloses additional amf investigations into alleged conduct of Baazov and others
* Baazov is taking this leave to respond to certain allegations made against him by Autorité Des Marchés financiers
Additional AMF investigations beyond scope of charges and of internal investigation referred to in Amaya's March 23rd announcement
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes