MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 29 Alta Mesa Holdings Lp
* Alta Mesa announces fourth quarter & full year 2015 financial results and operational update
* Q4 revenue $48.3 million versus $87.2 million
* Production volumes for Q4 2015 totaled 1.6 MMBOE, or an average of 17.4 MBOE/D, compared to 1.6 MMBOE or 17.8 MBOE/D for Q4 2014
* Capital expenditure budget for 2016 is estimated to be $115 million
* Adjusted EBITDAX for Q1 of 2016 is estimated to be between $31 and $33 million
* Production for Q1 of 2016 is expected to average between 17 and 19 MBOE/D
* Net loss for Q4 of 2015 was $76.2 million, compared to a net income of $21.8 million for Q4 of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes