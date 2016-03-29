March 29 Alta Mesa Holdings Lp

* Alta Mesa announces fourth quarter & full year 2015 financial results and operational update

* Q4 revenue $48.3 million versus $87.2 million

* Production volumes for Q4 2015 totaled 1.6 MMBOE, or an average of 17.4 MBOE/D, compared to 1.6 MMBOE or 17.8 MBOE/D for Q4 2014

* Capital expenditure budget for 2016 is estimated to be $115 million

* Adjusted EBITDAX for Q1 of 2016 is estimated to be between $31 and $33 million

* Production for Q1 of 2016 is expected to average between 17 and 19 MBOE/D

* Net loss for Q4 of 2015 was $76.2 million, compared to a net income of $21.8 million for Q4 of 2014