March 29 CTC Media

* Provides update on anticipated timing of cash out merger

* Board finalizing preparations for merger, awaiting receipt of a tax refund, which will form part of consideration to stockholders

* Continues to anticipate that per-share consideration will be at lower end of upper half of range of $1.77 to $2.19 per share