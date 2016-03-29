MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 29 Atwood Oceanics Inc
* Announces amendment to credit facility
* Co and units entered into an amendment to senior secured revolving credit facility
* Amendment adds a new minimum liquidity financial covenant and reduces aggregate principal amount of commitments by $152 million
* Amendment removes maximum leverage ratio financial covenant and delays implementation of an interest coverage ratio covenant until July 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes