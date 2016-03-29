March 29 Durect Corp

* Durect announces resubmission of Remoxy New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* Licensee, Pain Therapeutics has stated that they expect to be notified by FDA of Prescription Drug User Fee Act Action Date within 30 days

* Says licensee, Pain Therapeutics, has resubmitted New Drug Application (nda) for Remoxy  (Oxycodone Capsules Cii) to U.S. FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: