BRIEF-Realpagesays pricing of private offering of $300 mln of convertible senior notes
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
March 29 Durect Corp
* Durect announces resubmission of Remoxy New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
* Licensee, Pain Therapeutics has stated that they expect to be notified by FDA of Prescription Drug User Fee Act Action Date within 30 days
* Says licensee, Pain Therapeutics, has resubmitted New Drug Application (nda) for Remoxy (Oxycodone Capsules Cii) to U.S. FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner