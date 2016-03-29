BRIEF-Realpagesays pricing of private offering of $300 mln of convertible senior notes
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
March 29 Match Group Inc
* Tinder acquires Humin
* Tinder announces acquisition of Humin, a contextual relationship and contact management platform
* Under terms of agreement, Tinder acquires Humin's technology and IP
* Tinder says in addition, Humin leadership and many members of team will work for Tinder on an ongoing basis
* Founders Ankur Jain and David Wyler will join Tinder's team as VP of product and VP of partnerships, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner