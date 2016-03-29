March 29 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc :

* Pinnacle Entertainment enters into definitive agreement to acquire the operations of the meadows racetrack and casino from Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc.

* Says deal for about $138.0 million

* Anticipate financing acquisition with $400 million revolving credit facility and cash on hand

* Expect deal to be immediately accretive to already substantial free cash flow base

* Co will operate meadows' gaming entertainment business, lease its underlying real property from GLPI in triple net lease

* Says expect transaction to have a marginal impact on leverage at closing