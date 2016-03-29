March 29 Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Acelrx pharmaceuticals names howard b. Rosen as chief executive officer and provides update on clinical development activities and corporate priorities for 2016

* Says rosen has served as interim ceo for acelrx since april 1 , 2015

* Revised its pipeline priorities for 2016 and has selected arx-04, as primary focus for clinical development, commercialization

* Company anticipates submitting nda for arx-04 in q4 of 2016