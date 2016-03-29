March 29 Neovasc Inc

* Neovasc announces results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015

* Revenues for quarter ended december 31, 2015 were $2.2 million compared to $3 million for same period in 2014

* Qtrly loss per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)