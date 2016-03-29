BRIEF-Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
March 29 Formfactor Inc :
* Sees q1 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.10 to $0.12
* Sees q1 2016 revenue $53 million to $54 million
* Formfactor, inc. Provides update to q1'16 guidance
* Sees q2 revenue $72 million to $80 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $68.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $73.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Interim DG of International Solar Alliance Upendra Tripathy to brief on Initiatives/Sch