BRIEF-Realpagesays pricing of private offering of $300 mln of convertible senior notes
March 29 Exfo Reports Second
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2016 sales $59 million to $64 million
* Quarter results for fiscal 2016
* Q2 sales $53.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $54.6 million
* Q3 ifrs net earnings are expected to range between us$0.03 and us$0.07 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner