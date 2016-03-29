BRIEF-Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
March 29 Pioneer Power Solutions Inc
* Pioneer announces fourth quarter 2015 results
* Q4 revenue rose 8.8 percent to $26.3 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $117 million to $127 million
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.55 to $0.66
* Q4 loss per share $0.15
* Order backlog at december 31, 2015 was $28.7 million , as compared to $36.0 million at december 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05182017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Interim DG of International Solar Alliance Upendra Tripathy to brief on Initiatives/Sch