March 29 Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc

* Q4 non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 revenue $234.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $229.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable store sales increased 6.0 percent

* Sees fy 2016 total revenues of $967 million to $987 million

* Sees fy 2016 comparable store sales increase of 2% to 4%

* Fy2016 revenue view $862.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S