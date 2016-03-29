BRIEF-Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
March 29 Landec Corp
* Landec corporation reports third quarter and nine months fiscal 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.33 to $0.37 excluding items
* Q3 revenue $130 million versus i/b/e/s view $137 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.78
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "for all of fiscal 2016, we now expect revenues to be slightly down compared to last year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
