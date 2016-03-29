BRIEF-Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
March 29 Upland Software Inc
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $70 million to $74 million
* Upland software reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results
* Q4 revenue $17.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $17.2 million
* Says 2016 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $9.0 to $11.0 million
* Says expects reported total revenue to be in range of $17.1 million to $18.1 million in q1 2016
* Says adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $1.7 to $2.3 million in q1 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.28
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20, revenue view $17.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.53, revenue view $72.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
