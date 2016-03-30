March 30 Lululemon Athletica Inc

* Lululemon Athletica Inc announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2015 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.85

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.285 billion to $2.335 billion

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.15

* For the first quarter of fiscal 2016, we expect net revenue to be in the range of $483 million to $488 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total comparable sales, increased by 11% for the fourth quarter on a constant dollar basis

* Sees Q1 total comparable sales increase in the mid-single digits on a constant dollar basis

* Says inventory at the end of fiscal 2015 was $284.0 million compared to $208.1 million at the end of fiscal 2014

* Qtrly direct to consumer net revenue increased 28% to $146.3 million

* Says comparable store sales for the fourth quarter increased by 5% on a constant dollar basis

* Sees FY total comparable sales increase in the mid-single digits on a constant dollar basis

* FY earnings per share view $2.15, revenue view $2.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $485.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $483 million to $488 million

* Sees Q1 2016 earnings per share $0.28 to $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)