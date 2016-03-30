March 30 Unifirst Corp
* Announces financial results for the second quarter of
fiscal 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $1.16
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.455 billion to $1.467 billion
* Q2 revenue $363.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $362.6
million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $5.45 to $5.65
* Q2 earnings per share $1.37 excluding items
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.82, revenue view $1.47
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
