March 30 Progress Software Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26 to $0.29
* Sees fy non-gaap revenue is expected to be between $414
million and $420 million
* Sees fy non-gaap earnings per share is expected to be
between $1.57 and $1.63
* Says authorized a new $100 million share repurchase
program, increasing the total authorization to $203 million
* Sees fy adjusted free cash flow is expected to be between
$80 million and $85 million
* Qtrly total revenue $89.5 million versus $81.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $93.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $102.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $428.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees negative currency translation impact on fy 2016
outlook of $0.02 to $0.03 on non-gaap earnings per share
* Progress software reports 2016 fiscal first quarter
results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $93 million to $96 million
* Progress software corp says revised guidance for fiscal
year ending november 30, 2016
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.57-$1.63
versus previous forecast of $1.59 to $1.65
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap revenue $414 million -$420mln versus
prior forecast of $427 million to $433 million
