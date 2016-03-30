March 30 Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd

* Q4 loss per share $0.05

* Immunocellular therapeutics announces 2015 financial results

* Agreed with sec staff on settlement framework to investigation related principally to former ceo for conduct between nov 2011 - aug 2012

* If settlement is approved, co would consent to entry of an administrative order

* Based upon settlement framework with staff of sec co does not currently expect to accrue a liability related to matter