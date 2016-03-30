March 30 Sandstorm Gold Ltd Qtrly Net Loss Of $25.0 Mln Vs Q4 2014

* Sandstorm gold announces fourth quarter and annual results

* Qtrly revenue of $9.9 million versus $12.5 million

* Says gold equivalent production for 2016 is forecasted to be between 40,000 - 50,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces

* Forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of approximately 65,000 ounces per annum by 2020

* Says may purchase up to 6.9 million of its common shares, representing 5% of company's issued and outstanding common shares

* Says any common shares acquired by company under ncib will be cancelled

* Net income of $2.6 million