WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo outbreak
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday confirmed a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
March 31 Puracap Pharmaceutical Llc
* Humanwell healthcare group and puracap pharmaceutical llc to acquire epic pharma, llc
* Deal for $550 million Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol