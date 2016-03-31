BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
March 31 Newstar Financial Inc :
* Newstar sells asset-based lending business to Sterling National Bank
* Deal for approximately $112 million in cash, net of debt repayment, fees and transaction expenses
* Expects to recognize a gain on sale in Q1 of 2016
* Newstar Financial Inc says deal structured as sale of Newstar's ownership interests in NSBC and generated net proceeds of approximately $117 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: