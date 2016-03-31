BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
March 31 Morningstar Inc
* Morningstar, inc. Acquires rightpond, provider of defined contribution and defined benefit business intelligence for financial services firms
* Morningstar inc says terms were not disclosed
* Will rebrand rightpond under morningstar name
* Co will continue to offer rightpond as a standalone capability until it is integrated into morningstar data and morningstar direct sm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: