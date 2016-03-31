BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago
March 31 Sterling Bancorp :
* Sterling Bancorp acquires Newstar Business Credit LLC
* Says acquisition is priced at 127 pct of tangible book value
* Sterling Bancorp says transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per share in 2016 and 2017
* Purchase price is $112 million with 100% of consideration paid in cash
* Says purchase price included a premium of 5.9% of gross loans which is equal to $19.5 million
* Says deal has an estimated internal rate of return exceeding 20% and a tangible book value earn-back period within 2.5 years
Says NSBC's leadership team and support staff joined sterling's experienced asset-based lending division
Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago