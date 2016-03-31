March 31 Carpathian Gold Inc :

* Carpathian Gold Inc provides restructuring update

* Brio Gold acquired from Macquarie bank Macquarie's rights in project loan facility related to Mineracao Riacho Dos Machados Ltda

* Says Brio Gold Inc received from Macquarie an assignment of Macquarie's security in respect of foregoing agreements