March 31 Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces bought deal
of $65 million of trust units
* Public offering, on a "bought deal" basis, of 7,086,956
trust units at a price of $9.20 per unit
* Intends to use net proceeds to fund equity component of
acquisition of two medical office complex in Berlin, Germany
* Northwest Value Partners Inc, largest unitholder to buy
aggregate of about $10 million in units at offering price
* Northwest Value Partners Inc currently holds about 34 pct
interest in Northwest REIT
