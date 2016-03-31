March 31 Yamana Gold Inc :
* Yamana announces copper purchase agreement in relation to
funding its Riacho Dos Machados acquisition
* Pursuant to aggreement Altius will pay Yamana total
advanced payments of $60 million in cash consideration plus
400,000 Altius warrants
* Copper purchase agreement provides Altius with right to
receive payments of copper related to production from co's
Chapada mine in Brazil
* Says copper purchase agreement has been entered into to
finance purchase of RDM
* Under agreement Yamana will receive total consideration of
approximately $61 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)