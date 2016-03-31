March 31 Cardiovascular Systems :
* Cardiovascular Systems Reports Stronger Than Expected
Preliminary Fiscal Third-Quarter revenue
* For quarter, company anticipates revenue to range from
$43.5 million to $44 million
* Restructuring measures include a workforce reduction of
approximately 8 percent
* Announced broad-based restructuring measures to reduce
costs
* Expects to take a one-time charge of approximately $4.5
million in its fiscal 2016 Q3
* Agreement with us doj in principle is expected to result
in a one-time charge of approximately $8 million in fiscal 2016
Q3
