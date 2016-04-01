BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
March 31 Gaming And Leisure Properties:
* Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock
* Upsized previously announced underwritten public offering from 19 million shares to 25 million shares at $30 per share
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.