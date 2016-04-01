BRIEF-TREVALI MINING SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES
* TREVALI SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES
April 1 Petrowest Corp
* Petrowest announces amended and restated syndicated credit facility
* At March 31 , Petrowest has approximately $30.1 million drawn on its amortizing term loan
* At March 31 , petrowest has approximately $17 million drawn on its $40 million syndicated revolving credit facility
* In addition to revisions to financial covenants, co agreed to maintain 10% of excess availability under revolving credit facility at all times
LAGOS, May 18 General Electric (GE) plans to launch a gas turbine assembly plant in Nigeria next year and has invested over $100 million as it seeks to tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in Africa's biggest economy, its local CEO said on Thursday.