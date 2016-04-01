BRIEF-TREVALI MINING SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES
* TREVALI SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES
April 1 Bombardier Inc
* Bombardier secures firm order for 20 bombardier challenger 350 aircraft
* Based on 2016 list prices for standard-equipped aircraft, firm order is valued at approximately $534 million us.
* "for competitive reasons, customer will remain undisclosed at this time"
LAGOS, May 18 General Electric (GE) plans to launch a gas turbine assembly plant in Nigeria next year and has invested over $100 million as it seeks to tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in Africa's biggest economy, its local CEO said on Thursday.