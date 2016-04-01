April 1 Avante Logixx Inc

* Avante logixx inc. Announces acquisition of 70% equity interest in City Wide Locksmiths Ltd.

* Says deal for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.6 million

* Acquisition of 70% equity interest in City Wide Locksmiths immediately accretive to avante

* Says Danny Shearer, city wide locks' president, will remain with company as its president

* Dividend policy has been instituted by city wide locks, intended that board declare dividends quarterly to its shareholders