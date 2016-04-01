EU mergers and takeovers (May 18)
BRUSSELS, May 18 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 1 CBOE Holdings Inc
* CBOE Holdings reports March 2016 trading volume
* CBOE Holdings says total March ADV of 4.3 million contracts, unchanged from March 2015
* CBOE Holdings says March index options ADV of 1.7 million contracts, up 35% from year ago
* CBOE Holdings says MARCH 2016 VIX futures ADV up 7% from March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BRUSSELS, May 18 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, May 17 Republican and Democratic senators on Wednesday renewed their drive to make banking easier for marijuana-based businesses in those U.S. states where the drug is legal, undeterred by signals from the Trump administration about maintaining tough marijuana restrictions nationally.