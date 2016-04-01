EU mergers and takeovers (May 18)
BRUSSELS, May 18 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 1 CI Financial Corp
* CI financial reports assets under management
* Assets under management at march 31, 2016 of $108.9 billion and total assets of $142.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
BRUSSELS, May 18 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, May 17 Republican and Democratic senators on Wednesday renewed their drive to make banking easier for marijuana-based businesses in those U.S. states where the drug is legal, undeterred by signals from the Trump administration about maintaining tough marijuana restrictions nationally.