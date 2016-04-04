BRIEF-Jaguar Land Rover Q4 revenues 7.3 bln pounds, up 10 percent
* In 2017-18, plans to invest over 4 billion pounds on expanding product portfolio, innovative technologies, increasing manufacturing capacity
April 3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co :
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise to divest its equity stake in Mphasis to Blackstone
* Blackstone has agreed to purchase at least 84 pct of HPE's stake in Mphasis for INR 430 per share
* HPE's stake is valued at approximately $825 million
* Co plans to renew current master services agreement with Mphasis for another 5 years in connection with this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* In 2017-18, plans to invest over 4 billion pounds on expanding product portfolio, innovative technologies, increasing manufacturing capacity
* March quarter consol total revenue from operations 16.41 billion rupees