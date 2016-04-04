BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Tahoe Resources Inc :
* Tahoe resources creates new leader in precious metals sector; provides combined 2016 guidance
* Sees 2016 Silver Production 18 - 21 MOZ
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial