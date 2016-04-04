BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc :
* Cynapsus Therapeutics and Monosol RX announce global IP licensing agreement
* Signed a global licensing agreement for certain intellectual property with Monosol RX
* Under agreement, Monosol RX will receive up front and contingent milestone payments, single-digit royalty payments on net sales of apl-130277
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial