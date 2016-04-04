April 4 Pultegroup Inc

* Pultegroup announces richard dugas to retire as chairman and ceo, effective may 2017

* Board has formed a special committee of independent directors to conduct a search for dugas successor

* Board has named james postl , cheryl grise and patrick o'leary to its search committee

* Dugas' decision to retire due in part to actions of bill pulte, his grandson and jim grosfeld, who was appointed to board at behest of pulte