BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Pultegroup Inc
* Pultegroup announces richard dugas to retire as chairman and ceo, effective may 2017
* Board has formed a special committee of independent directors to conduct a search for dugas successor
* Board has named james postl , cheryl grise and patrick o'leary to its search committee
* Dugas' decision to retire due in part to actions of bill pulte, his grandson and jim grosfeld, who was appointed to board at behest of pulte
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial