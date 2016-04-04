April 4 Abbvie Inc

* Abbvie receives CHMP positive opinion for Humira (adalimumab) for the treatment of pediatric patients, from six years of age, with moderately to severely active Crohn's Disease

* European committee for medicinal products for human use of European medicines agency has granted a positive opinion for Humira