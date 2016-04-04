BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Abbvie Inc
* Abbvie receives CHMP positive opinion for Humira (adalimumab) for the treatment of pediatric patients, from six years of age, with moderately to severely active Crohn's Disease
* European committee for medicinal products for human use of European medicines agency has granted a positive opinion for Humira
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial