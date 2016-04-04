BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Curis Inc :
* Curis Announces Publication Of CUDC-907 phase 1 clinical trial data in lancet oncology
* Cudc-907 demonstrated objective responses, including complete responses, in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial