April 4 Caretrust Reit Inc

* Caretrust reit acquires iowa skilled nursing facility

* Purchase price, inclusive of estimated transaction costs, was approximately $5.0 million

* Cedar falls acquisition was funded from proceeds from caretrust's follow-on equity offering, which took place on march 21, 2016

* In a separate transaction on same day, caretrust also acquired two skilled nursing facilities in cincinnati, ohio

* Acquired cedar falls health care center, an 82-bed skilled nursing facility located in cedar falls, iowa