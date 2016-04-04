BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Caretrust Reit Inc
* Caretrust reit acquires iowa skilled nursing facility
* Purchase price, inclusive of estimated transaction costs, was approximately $5.0 million
* Cedar falls acquisition was funded from proceeds from caretrust's follow-on equity offering, which took place on march 21, 2016
* In a separate transaction on same day, caretrust also acquired two skilled nursing facilities in cincinnati, ohio
* Acquired cedar falls health care center, an 82-bed skilled nursing facility located in cedar falls, iowa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial