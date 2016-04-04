BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Mgm Resorts International
* Mgm resorts international announces proposed private offering by MGP Escrow issuer, LLC
* Subsidiaries propose to offer $1.05 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
* Issuers plan to use net proceeds, proceeds from other financings in connection with formation transactions, to refinance indebtedness
* Notes will be offered in connection with formation of MGM growth properties llc, that will be a subsidiary of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial