BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Erin Energy Corp :
* Erin Energy announces agreement with Zenith bank on terms of loan facility
* Obtained a waiver to funding requirements of debt service reserve account associated with zenith bank note until Dec 31, 2016
* Also granted 90-day deferment of principal payment due on march 31, whilst re-modification discussions of loan structure continue
* Has formally submitted a loan re-modification proposal, which Zenith bank is currently reviewing with final agreement expected during Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial