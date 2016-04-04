BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Imax Corp
* Repurchases more than 1.6 million shares in the first quarter of 2016
* Purchased shares at an average price of $30.98 for a total value of $50.4 million
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial