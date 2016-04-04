BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Repligen Corp :
* Repligen acquires Atoll Gmbh
* Total upfront consideration of approximately $22.5 million
* Expects acquisition to be EPS accretive, on a GAAP basis, in 2017
* Expects sales of atoll products to add approximately $3.0-$3.5 million in revenue for remaining nine months of 2016, to be break-even on adjusted EPS
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial