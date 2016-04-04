April 4 Repligen Corp :

* Repligen acquires Atoll Gmbh

* Total upfront consideration of approximately $22.5 million

* Expects acquisition to be EPS accretive, on a GAAP basis, in 2017

* Expects sales of atoll products to add approximately $3.0-$3.5 million in revenue for remaining nine months of 2016, to be break-even on adjusted EPS