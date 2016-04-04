BRIEF-Amaya says board nominated two new directors
* Amaya Inc says board of directors has nominated two new directors, Peter Murphy and Mary Turner, who will stand for election
April 4 Conformis Inc :
* Conformis announces update on iTotal Hip
* FDA raised a number of questions on iTotal Hip application, Conformis was not able to address all of those questions within allowed review timeline
* After consultation with FDA, Conformis elected to withdraw application
* Plans to address questions raised by FDA in second half of 2016
* "cannot predict if or when we will be able to submit a new application"
* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial