April 4 Conformis Inc :

* Conformis announces update on iTotal Hip

* FDA raised a number of questions on iTotal Hip application, Conformis was not able to address all of those questions within allowed review timeline

* After consultation with FDA, Conformis elected to withdraw application

* Plans to address questions raised by FDA in second half of 2016

* "cannot predict if or when we will be able to submit a new application"